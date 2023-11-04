HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle with multiple stab wounds in Hartford.

Just before 3:30 this morning, the Hartford Police Department and emergency medical services were dispatched to 231 Ashley St. near Saint Francis Hospital after receiving reports of an unconscious man in a vehicle near the emergency room entrance.

Upon arrival, officers were met with an unresponsive man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead, said police. The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Kendall Jones of East Hartford.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the incident and found that the initial stabbing occurred on 605 Albany Ave.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Hartford police is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Check back with News8 for updates.