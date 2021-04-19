Hartford PD: Arrest made in drive-by shooting on Nelson St. that killed 3-year-old boy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday, Hartford Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy on Nelson Street.

On April 17, detectives identified the shooter in the April 10, Nelson Street homicide as Jaziah Smith, 19, and obtained an arrest warrant.

Officers took Smith into custody Monday morning. Smith is charged with murder. His bond is set at $1.75-million.

On April 10, police say, Smith, in a stolen car out of Windsor Locks, shot into a car parked on Nelson Street in broad daylight. Three-year-old Rondell Jones was in the car with his siblings and mother. He was hit with gunfire and later died of his injuries.

A male passenger was also in the victim’s vehicle. Police say he ran off after the shooting, and police believe he was the intended target.

Another deadly shooting that happened less than two hours later and less than a mile away on Magnolia Street left a 16-year-old dead. Police say the Nelson Street and Magnolia Street homicides are connected.