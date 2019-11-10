Hartford PD ask public for help in search for missing man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help find a missing 42-year-old white male they believe is suicidal.

The missing man is Christopher Fields Jr. He’s 5’9″, weights 210 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Fields was last seen wearing a grey/green winter jacket and blue jeans.

According to police, Fields threatened to commit suicide before he disappeared. He was last seen while being discharged from St. Francis Hospital in the morning hours.

Police say Fields is known to frequent New Britain and the Park Street area of Hartford.

Police highly recommend that anyone who locates the subject does not try to make contact with him, as it is reported that he may become aggressive. Instead, they should contact Detective Garrett Fancher immediately at 860-757-4000 or fancg001@hartford.gov.