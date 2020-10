HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- The numbers are startling, as you look at them. West Hartford, East Hartford, Manchester, New Britain - cars being stolen from there and ending up in Hartford to be used in violent crime. The numbers keep growing and one of the problems is you don’t even have to have the key fob inside the car now for the thieves to steal.

It’s happening almost nightly in the Hartford area. “We do hear our alarms go off in the cars, so someone is jiggling around. It woke me up out of bed," says West Hartford resident Chuck Montgomery.