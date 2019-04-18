Hartford PD cracks down on illegal ATV riders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - As the weather warms up the city of Hartford is cracking down on ATVs.

The police department's traffic division held a city-wide enforcement operation Sunday, targeting illegal ATV riders.

Officers seized 4 ATVs, and handed out tickets to the four adult riders.

The enforcement is in response to complaints about people recklessly riding ATVs on city streets, and in parks.

Police will continue the ATV crackdown, throughout the spring and summer months.