Hartford PD deputy chief under investigation after firing gun in office

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An internal investigation is underway after a deputy police officer in the Hartford Police Department unintentionally fired her weapon in her office in the city’s public safety complex.

Deputy Chief of Administrative Services Sonia Watson discharged the gun as she was securing the weapon and preparing to leave work on Wednesday evening, the Hartford Courant reported.

Watson, who joined Connecticut’s capital city police force in 2003, has been placed on restricted duty and required to complete a retraining program in firearms safety next week. Her service weapon won’t be returned until that retraining is completed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Assisted living facility residents in Bristol get booster shots as they roll out in CT

News /

Police apprehend suspects following pursuit on I-84 west in West Hartford

News /

Hartford HealthCare Center promotes positive aging for Healthy Aging Month

News /

Gov. Lamont sticks with plan to ‘keep it simple’ for Pfizer COVID booster shot rollout

News /

Local company partners with Make-A-Wish to fulfill West Hartford boy’s dream

News /

Director of behavioral health touches light on National Recovery Month

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss