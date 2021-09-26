Hartford PD deputy chief under investigation after firing gun in office

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An internal investigation is underway after a deputy police officer in the Hartford Police Department unintentionally fired her weapon in her office in the city’s public safety complex.

Deputy Chief of Administrative Services Sonia Watson discharged the gun as she was securing the weapon and preparing to leave work on Wednesday evening, the Hartford Courant reported.

Watson, who joined Connecticut’s capital city police force in 2003, has been placed on restricted duty and required to complete a retraining program in firearms safety next week. Her service weapon won’t be returned until that retraining is completed.