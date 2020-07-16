Hartford PD detective suspended after ‘neglecting duty’ and ‘violating code of conduct’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Police detective is being suspended for 10 days. It stems from an incident that happened last August in West Hartford.

Police say the detective’s wife was home when a knock on the door scared her. She called her husband who was on-duty at the time. He went home to check it out and confronted two young men.

It turns out they were high school students trying to raise money for their football team.

The chief says the detective neglected duty and violated the code of conduct.