Hartford PD disciplines ‘all Major Crimes Division supervisors’ due to text message incident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The investigation into the Hartford Police Department’s ‘major crimes dead pool” is now complete and resulted in all three supervisors in the division now being disciplined.

The investigation stems from a text message sent by then-Detective Jeffrey Placzek proposing a wager regarding the location of the first homicide of 2021.

Lieutenant Paul Cicero, Sergeant Anthony Rykowski and Sergeant Jeffrey Morrison all received the message and the investigation found the three supervisors violated the code of conduct and will be disciplined.

Officer Placzek, who originally sent the message, was demoted and given an unpaid 120-day suspension.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement on the case saying, “This incident was extremely damaging to the relationship that our police and our community have worked hard to build. Chief Thody imposed swift and strong discipline for the officer who sent the text, and this decision to discipline all three supervisors in Major Crimes underscores the standard our department expects from its leaders.”