Ruptured gas line on Madison Avenue fixed, Hartford firefighters say

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police and fire crews responded to a gas line rupture in the Parkville neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Hartford PD told News 8 that both Madison Avenue and Kibbe Street were temporarily closed due to the rupture, and have since reopened. The call came in at around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday. Fire officials said a company hit the gas line.

Officials said residents from eight buildings in the area were evacuated and placed onto a CT Transit bus with air conditioning.

Repair crews fixed the leak and the situation was deemed under control at around 11:30 a.m., Hartford Fire Captain Mario Oquendo, Jr. said.

All the residents are back in their homes. No injuries were reported.

