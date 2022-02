HARTFORD, (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is looking for men and women to answer the calling of law enforcement.

They are holding a public safety career fair at the Metzner Community Center at 680 Franklin Avenue Saturday. The doors opened at 9 a.m. and it is going on until 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in police, fire or dispatch can show up and talk to the men and women in blue to find out more about those jobs.