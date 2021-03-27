Hartford PD: Homicide investigation underway at Capen & Garden streets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Capen and Garden streets Saturday evening.

The area is closed at this time.

RELATED: Man in critical condition after shooting on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

No other information has been confirmed at this time.

Police said at this time, there is nothing that indicates the shooting is connected to a Saturday incident on Wethersfield Avenue.

News 8 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information comes in.

