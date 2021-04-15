Hartford PD: Homicide investigation underway on Babcock Street

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A homicide investigation is underway on Babcock Street in Hartford, police said early Thursday.

Police said it happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police found a man in his early 30s in a car suffering from what police said appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police remained on the scene overnight for the investigation. A portion of Babcock Street is closed at this time.

News 8 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

