Hartford PD hosts gun buyback event
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford police held another gun buyback event Saturday.
It took place at the Johnson and Stewart Community Center on Martin Street. The goal was to get unwanted guns from reaching the streets.
Related: Gov. Lamont holds bill signing ceremony for Ethan's Law
Steven Wolf, the Chairman of Emergency Medicine at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center said,"Often guns are stolen from private houses and then used for crimes off site, often stolen from the suburbs and used in crimes the city."
Gift cards were given to those who handed in working guns.
Hartford police will hold another gun buyback event in December.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Connecticut National Guard members returning from deployment
- Middletown holds first ever Pride parade
- Hartford PD hosts gun buyback event
- Search for possible drowning victim in Connecticut River being suspended
- Hartford: Firefighters respond to residential fire on Capen Street
- UPDATE: Target registers back online after system shuts down nationwide
- Flights resume at Newark Airport after United flight skids off runway
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Lots of clouds, scattered showers for Father's Day weekend
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Motorcycle accidents in Haddam and Cromwell under investigation
Two motorcycle accidents on Saturday night are being investigated by police.Read More »
-
Connecticut National Guard members returning from deployment
Members of the Connecticut Army National Guard are coming home from...Read More »
-
Middletown holds first ever Pride parade
A first in Middletown on Saturday; The city held a Pride celebration, showing...Read More »
-
Hartford PD hosts gun buyback event
Hartford police held another gun buyback event Saturday.Read More »
-
Search for possible drowning victim in Connecticut River being suspended
The search for a possible drowning victim in the Connecticut River is being...Read More »
Video Center
-
Motorcycle accidents in Haddam and Cromwell under investigation
Two motorcycle accidents on Saturday night are being investigated by police.Read More »
-
Saturday Night Weather Update
Some may see rain tomorrow, others could see near 80 degrees!Read More »
-
Motorcycle accidents in Haddam and Cromwell under investigation
Two motorcycle accidents on Saturday night are being investigated by police.Read More »