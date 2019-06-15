Hartford PD hosts gun buyback event

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford police held another gun buyback event Saturday.

It took place at the Johnson and Stewart Community Center on Martin Street. The goal was to get unwanted guns from reaching the streets.

Related: Gov. Lamont holds bill signing ceremony for Ethan's Law

Steven Wolf, the Chairman of Emergency Medicine at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center said,"Often guns are stolen from private houses and then used for crimes off site, often stolen from the suburbs and used in crimes the city."

Gift cards were given to those who handed in working guns.

Hartford police will hold another gun buyback event in December.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.