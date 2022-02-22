HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were shot and killed in Hartford Tuesday night.

According to Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert, just before 6 p.m., the dispatch center received a 911 call from a person inside a home on Westminster Street reporting two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon officers’ arrival, Boisvert said they located two men in their 40s with multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Saint Francis Hospital where they were ultimately pronounced deceased.

The victims have been identified two men from Hartford. The deceased have been identified as 47-year-old Charles Kelly and 46-year-old Leon Kelly of Hartford. Leon Kelly was killed on his birthday.

Police do not believe the 911 caller is a suspect at this time, according to Boisvert. He said they do not believe the shooter lived at the home.

Boisvert said at this point in the investigation, it appears to be a double homicide, though everything is subject to change through the course of investigation. He said the people involved knew each other.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation.

Boisvert said they will be coming back to the scene with a search warrant.

Police are searching for the suspect as they believe the shooting was targeted.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.