Hartford PD investigate armed street robbery on Sigourney Street Friday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating an armed street robbery on Sigourney Street Friday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to 199 Sigourney Street on the report of an armed street robbery.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman standing on the sidewalk at the scene.

Police report a silver Honda Accord pulled up next to the victim and the passenger pointed a firearm at her. The victim was told to put her purse on the ground.

The suspect went back into the vehicle and fled south on Sigourney Street. Police describe the vehicle as a 2000’s style silver Honda Accord, two-door coupe, tinted windows, with a paper dealer plate.

Officials report that the victim was not injured. Major Crimes Division assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4250.