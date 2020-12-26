Hartford PD investigate fatal motor vehicle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is pronounced dead after a serious car crash at the intersection of Sigourney Street at Collins Street Friday night.

Upon arrival, officers located a black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu and grey 2014 Nissan Sentra that collided at the intersection.

The operator of the Chevrolet Malibu was a 27-year-old male. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second driver was a 67-year-old male. He was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the 67-year-old succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation. No other information has been released.

Anyone with any information regarding the accident is asked to call Detective Eric Lemke of the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division or HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

