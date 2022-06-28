HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police officers responded to reports of a shooting late Monday night.

Officials said the call came just before midnight, reporting that a gunshot victim had been admitted to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

The victim is a male in his twenties, according to police, and he has been suffering non-life-threatening injuries from his gunshot wound.

Investigators suspect the shooting took place on the 400 block of Asylum Street, and officials said they have begun an investigation into what happened.

This investigation is active and ongoing. News 8 will continue to update this story as it develops.