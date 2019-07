HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford Police are responding to a car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of Hamilton Street and Hillside Avenue late Tuesday evening.

Police said the motorcycle operator is seriously injured.

The area is closed off until further notice. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

