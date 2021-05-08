Hartford PD investigate shooting inside club on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH)– Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a club on Main Street late Friday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., authorities say an officer conducting a directed patrol in the parking lot of the Banquet Hall on Main Street was approached by a male gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police report the incident occurred inside the club after an altercation. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

