HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting early on Friday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., police said they were dispatched to a home on Kelsey Street on a report of a person who had been shot. The victim was a woman in her mid-thirties, with a nonfatal gunshot wound according to police statements.

The suspected shooter did not flee the scene and cooperated with the officer and the investigation. Police said that at this point, the shooting appears to be accidental.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.