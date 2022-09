HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a homicide early on Monday morning.

Investigators confirmed the investigation is underway just before 4 a.m. in the area of Hillside Avenue. One victim is involved in the case so far, according to Hartford officers.

More information on the crime should be available as the case develops, according to Hartford officials.

Follow News 8 for more updates on this developing story.