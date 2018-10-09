Hartford PD Investigates Road Rage Incident
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford Police are re-investigating a road rage incident caught on camera Friday evening.
Officials say the incident happened at 777 Main Street. Ruiz Santiago told police Jerome Anderson, a man in another vehicle, started beeping his horn.
Santiago told police as he got out of his car, Anderson began yelling out loud and using hand gestures towards him.
Santiago reported that as soon as he turned his back to Anderson, he was struck by his vehicle. Anderson then struck the driver's side of Santiago's car.
Santiago was taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. Police on the scene say his car was functioning after the accident and did not require a tow.
Anderson's told police a different account of what happened.
Anderson reported he was traveling southbound on Main Street when came to a complete stop due to heavy traffic. He says he began to move forward as traffic proceeded. When he applied his brakes, his boot got stuck under his brake pedal, causing his foot to push down on the accelerator. Anderson's vehicle struck Santiago, and the driver's side of his car.
Anderson complained of no injuries and declined medical attention at the scene. He sustained damage to his car and had a private tow.
The report issued from the Hartford Police says Anderson was issued a ticket for failure to drive in a proper lane.
Police's handling of the investigation changed when new video surfaced that contradicts both accounts of the incident. Hartford Police have now reopened the case, saying they had no knowledge of the video during their initial investigation.
