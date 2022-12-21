Hartford police investigate fatal shooting near Canton Street & Donald Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting homicide early on Wednesday morning.

The investigation is taking place in the area of Canton Street at Donald Street. According to Hartford officers, one person is dead, and the shooting took place just before 2 a.m.

Officials have not released any more information at this time, such as who may have been involved or the nature of the shooting.

This is Hartford’s 39th homicide so far this year.

This is a breaking news story. Follow News 8 for the latest updates on the case.