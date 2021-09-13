Hartford PD investigating crash on Main Street that damaged bus stop enclosure, parked cars

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a vehicle crash on Main Street that shattered a bus stop enclosure and damaged several parked cars.

Police said they were dispatched to Main Street at Pratt Street at 4:42 p.m. Sunday on a report of a serious vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, police said an on-scene pedestrian removed the driver from the vehicle. Police said the driver was traveling south on Main Street and struck the glass bus stop enclosure. Police said the driver continued to drive south and struck several cars parked along the curb.

Police said the driver was involved in a separate incident at Market Street at Trumbull Street.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

