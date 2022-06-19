HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department is investigating a double homicide that took place on Franklin Avenue Sunday night.

Just after 9 p.m. on Sunday evening, police officials said they received a call with reports of multiple shots being fired. As officers arrived on the scene, they found two women and one man suffering gunshot wounds.

One woman, Christina Dang, 27, and the man, Chase Garrett, 39, were dead on the scene according to officials.

The other woman, who police believe is in her twenties, was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition. She underwent surgery to combat her injuries.

Police said they suspect the shooting was related to a personal dispute among the victims and was not just a random attack. They have no suspects in custody at this time.

The identity of the surviving victim has not been released yet by the police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

