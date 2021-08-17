Hartford PD investigating fatal stabbing on Albany Ave.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened on Albany Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police said officers were called Monday around 4:38 p.m. to the 500 block of Albany Avenue on a report of a person stabbed.

Responded officers found a victim, identified as 30-year-old Jeremiah Fitzgerald, suffering from stab wounds. He was transferred to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead just after midnight.

This investigation remains active. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the Hartford PD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).