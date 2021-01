HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Harford police are investigating a late-night shooting and homicide Friday night. Police say the two incidents are separate.

According to police, one shooting occurred on Webster Street. The victim was shot in the head and confirmed dead by officials. Police are classifying the case as a homicide.

The second shooting took place on 1994 Main Street. No other information has been released yet.

This is breaking news.