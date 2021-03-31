Hartford PD investigating homicide on Westland Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Westland Street Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 100 block of Westland Street around 11 p.m. on a Shot Spotter activation.

While on scene, a nearby hospital notified officers that a victim with multiple gunshot wounds had arrived. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Amauris Flores of Hartford, who would have turned 27 on Friday.

Police are investigating this incident, which has been ruled a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

