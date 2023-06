HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Zion Street, according to authorities.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning and located a crime scene. While officers were on scene, a victim arrived at Hartford Hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. He has been identified as 32-year-old Emilio Camacho of East Hartford.