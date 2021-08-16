Hartford PD investigating non-fatal shooting on Broad Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting incident on Broad Street Monday morning.

Hartford Police were dispatched to the area of 593 Broad Street at about 10:51 a.m. on a Shot Spotter activation. While on the scene, officers were made aware that an area hospital had a patient who arrived with gunshot wounds.

Hartford police report, the victim, a man in his 20s, suffered two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation, which remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)