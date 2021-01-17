Hartford PD investigating non-fatal shooting on Edgewood Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Edgewood Street Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:13 p.m., police responded to 445 Edgewood St. for reports of someone shot.

Upon arrival they discovered a male, alert and conscious, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the local hospital.

Persons of interest have been detained and two firearms have been recovered on-scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is an active investigation. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest information as it becomes available.