HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a possible arson at a smoke shop in Hartford, according to police.

Police said they responded to a structure fire around 1:20 a.m. at the Beloved Smoke Shop on Franklin Avenue. While investigating officials found a glass bottle with a rag and a flammable liquid inside the business.

Officials said this fire is being investigated as an arson.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.