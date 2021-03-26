Hartford PD investigating shooting, man listed in critical condition

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting Friday night that has left one man in critical condition.

According to Hartford PD, officers responded to the area of West Raymond Street at Edgewood Street for a call of a person shot. Police say they received the call at 7:01 pm.

When police arrived, they located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshotwounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

No other details have been revealed. No word on the suspect. Investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

'We're ready': Thousands of Hartford Public Schools students returning to in-person learning

News /

Police investigating at least 20 car break-ins in Newington, Wethersfield area

News /

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz joins women healthcare and community leaders highlighting how women have helped lead CT through the pandemic

News /

West Hartford officer keeping hope and love alive as he battles rare brain tumor

News /

Gov. Lamont moves up 16 and over COVID vaccine eligibility to April 1

News /

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Lamont moves up 16+ COVID vaccine eligibility to April 1

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss