Hartford PD investigating shooting, man listed in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting Friday night that has left one man in critical condition.

According to Hartford PD, officers responded to the area of West Raymond Street at Edgewood Street for a call of a person shot. Police say they received the call at 7:01 pm.

When police arrived, they located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshotwounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

No other details have been revealed. No word on the suspect. Investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news.