HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Coming off a loss in their last match, and down 1-0 less than five minutes into Saturday's match, Hartford Athletic showed the resolve that's got them near the top of Group F this season.

In the 17th minute, Arthur Rogers scored his first goal of the season from outside the box to even the match at 1-1. That goal combined with strong play in goal by Parfait Mandanda after allowing the early goal, and the momentum began to swing the way of the Boys in Green.