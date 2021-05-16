Hartford PD investigating shooting on Nelson Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Nelson Street late Sunday night.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of 170 Nelson Street on a shot spotter activation.

Upon arrival, a male victim in his forties was located suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police report the victim was alert and conscious on scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Authorities report the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 860-722-TIPS (8477).