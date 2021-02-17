Hartford PD investigating shooting on Wethersfield Avenue, victim in stable condition

HARTFORD, Conn – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Wethersfield Avenue.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to 464 Wethersfield Avenue at 4:28 p.m. for a report of a shooting inside of an apartment. Police say they located a man suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was conscious and alert when transported to a hospital. Police say he is listed in stable condition.

Investigating is ongoing. No word on a suspect.