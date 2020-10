HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the Edgewood Street area late Friday night.

According to officers, police are investigating the area of 74 Edgewood Street for shots fired. No victims have been located.

A gas meter was struck by gunfire and partial evacuations are underway.

Edgewood Street has been temporarily closed between Homestead Avenue and Albany Avenue.