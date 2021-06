HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Just over six hours left in this year's legislative session and we are learning there has been a decision to go into overtime to tackle the cannabis bill. It was hanging in the balance after a controversial provision was discovered and then deleted before the bill passed in the Senate.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after Democratic leaders came out of a closed-door meeting they made the decision to hold off and do the bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults in a “special session.”