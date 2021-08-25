Hartford PD investigating vehicle striking pedestrian on Albany Ave.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Albany Ave. and Cabot Street Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the scene at around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a male victim near the intersection suffering from serious injuries. Hartford fire crews and EMTs were on scene to provide aid. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The vehicle driver remained on scene and cooperated with officers.