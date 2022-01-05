Hartford PD: Man accidentally run over by own pickup truck dies

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford say a man died after he was run over by his own vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 192 Ledyard Street just before 1:30 p.m. They found a man lying in the roadway and an unoccupied pickup truck backed into a fence.

Police said according to a witness on scene, the man appeared to be attempting to turn around but could not get his vehicle into reverse. The man then exited the vehicle and began looking under the truck, which started to roll backwards and caused the man to fall, the witness told police.

While on the ground, the front tires of the truck rolled over the man’s chest, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident as an accidental death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

CTDOT commissioner addresses lack of pre-treatment on the roads before ice led to hazardous conditions

News /

State Rep. Brandon McGee stepping down amid continual turnover at State Capitol

News /

Hartford HealthCare received its first shipment of a COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment

News /

Hartford HealthCare doctors cautiously optimistic about omicron variant wave retreating

News /

2022 Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun canceled over COVID-19 concerns

News /

Lamont, state leaders outline plans to keep Conn. schools open

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss