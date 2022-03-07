HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who allegedly walked up to a police cruiser in Hartford and fired into a window last fall, narrowly missing the officer inside, has been charged in connection with two homicides in the city.

Jose Cajigas, 31, of Hartford was arrested last October and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm after police say he approached a female officer in her cruiser on Main Street and fired a gunshot through the window. He was held on $2 million bond.

On Feb. 10, while Cajigas was incarcerated, police say he was served with an arrest warrant for the homicide of Cathy Hayes, 53, which happened on Spring Street on Oct. 25, 2021. Hayes suffered from a gunshot wound, police said at the time.

Cajigas was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm with a bond of $2 million.

On March 4, while still incarcerated, Cajigas was served with an additional arrest warrant for the homicide of 16-year-old Waldemar Santiago, which happened on Sept. 25, 2021. Santiago was shot and killed on Martin Street. According to police, Cajigas was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm with a bond of $1.5 million.

Police believe Santiago and the police officer were targeted. Police say Hayes’ death appears to have stemmed from a personal dispute and not random.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.