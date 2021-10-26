Hartford PD: Man arrested after allegedly shooting at a police officer Tuesday morning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have arrested a man accused of shooting at a police officer on Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a Hartford Police officer was working patrol in the parking lot of 1921 Main Street. While in the cruiser, the officer was approached by a man, who was later identified as Jose Cajigas. He allegedly walked up to the cruiser.

The officer engaged Cijagas in a conversation and later requested an ambulance after the officer believed he was intoxicated or in need of medical assistance.

According to Hartford Police, while the officer was continuing to speak with Cajigas, without provocation, he produced a firearm and shot through the driver’s side window of the cruiser, narrowly missing the officer. The driver’s side window was shattered and the officer suffered abrasions to her face.

The officer was able to maneuver her cruiser to avoid further assault, which is when Cijagas fled on foot. After a short pursuit, Cijagas was taken into custody.

The officer was brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody released a statement saying, “This was an unprovoked attack on one of our officers that was trying to provide assistance to her attacker. It puts a spotlight on the dangers Police officers face, even in some of the most routine situations. I am thankful that she showed bravery and quick-thinking to escape her attacker while keeping him in sight until her fellow officers could assist. All of the officers involved did an outstand job in taking a dangerous individual into custody, making our community a safer place, and ensuring that all of our officers went home safe at the end of the shif5t.”

Police determined that Cijagas was a person of interest in the city’s most recent homicide. According to police, he has a long criminal history including firearm, robbery, and narcotics violations.

Cijagas was most recently arrested on October 15 for violation of probation and was found to be in possession of a firearm.

He was given a $2 million bond.