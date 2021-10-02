Hartford PD: Man injured in accidental shooting on South Street

Hartford

by: Hannah St. Jean

Posted:

Hartford Police – Major Crimes Division van – 061121

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a reported accidental shooting Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:55 a.m., officers were called to the area of 103 South Street on a report of a person shot.

On the scene, officers located a male victim in his forties suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was alert and conscious as was transported to a local hospital.

All parties involved remained on scene and are cooperating with officials.

At this point in the investigation, the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions assume this was an accidental shooting.

