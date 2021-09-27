Hartford PD: Man injured in shooting on Broadview Terrace

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened on Broadview Terrace Sunday evening and left a man injured.

Police said officers were called to the 500 block of Broadview Terrace just after 8 p.m. Sunday on a shot spotter activation.

Police said they did not find a victim when they arrived on scene. At around 10:30 p.m., New Britain police said they found a man in his 40s in the city suffering from gunshot wounds, and it was determined that he was the victim of the shooting on Broadview Terrace.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).