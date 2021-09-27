Hartford PD: Man injured in shooting on Broadview Terrace

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened on Broadview Terrace Sunday evening and left a man injured.

Police said officers were called to the 500 block of Broadview Terrace just after 8 p.m. Sunday on a shot spotter activation.

Police said they did not find a victim when they arrived on scene. At around 10:30 p.m., New Britain police said they found a man in his 40s in the city suffering from gunshot wounds, and it was determined that he was the victim of the shooting on Broadview Terrace.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

New Haven Firefighter Torres' name added to state's Firefighter Memorial

News /

Hartford PD deputy chief under investigation after firing gun in office

News /

Connecticut site allows people to self-exclude from gambling

News /

CT National Guard welcomes soldiers home from deployment in Jordan

News /

Assisted living facility residents in Bristol get booster shots as they roll out in CT

News /

Police apprehend suspects following pursuit on I-84 west in West Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss