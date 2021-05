HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that happened in the area of 555 Albany Avenue.

According to Hartford officers, at 8:39 p.m., police responded to an area hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

The male victim, in his forties, as police say, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news.