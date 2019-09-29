Hartford PD: One in critical condition after car falls on mechanic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating an accident at a local dealership where a car fell off a lift and onto a mechanic working below.

Police say the victim is in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

The dealership/auto garage is located at 147 Franklin Ave. Gurabo Auto Sales is listed at this address.

Community Services and Major Crimes Divisions are both investigating. OSHA and DMV have been advised about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTNH for updates.