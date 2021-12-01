Hartford PD: One victim left in critical condition following shooting on Allyn Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting after one person was transported to the hospital Tuesday night.

At 10:32 p.m., Hartford Police officers responded to the area near The Russell Restaurant after a report of a fight involving shots fired.

When police arrived on the scene, they located evidence of a shooting.

Moments later, a male victim in his thirties arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say that the shooting was a result of a fight that happened inside the restaurant that continued outside.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating this case.

This is an active investigation. Hartford Police say anyone with information about this incident should call the HPD Tip Line at (860)-722-8477

