 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

One dead, another injured in Hartford shooting

Hartford

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead on Friday night.

Police say that officers are on scene of the shooting on Henry Street, where one person was pronounced dead and another victim was taken to Hartford Hospital with gunshot wound injuries.

According to police, the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

There is no word on the identities of the victims or if there are any suspects at this time.

Hartford police are also on the scene of a second shooting at 2006 Main Street.

The adult victim there is alert and conscious. There were no further details released in that shooting.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Children's book subscription program started by Dolly Parton coming to Hartford

News /

Windsor Locks BOE, teacher’s union clash over decision to start in-person learning at all schools

News /

Enfield Absentee Ballot Investigation handed off to Office of Inspector General of U.S. Postal Service

News /

Hartford Athletic prepare for first ever playoff match

News /

Corbin Advisors of Farmington expands during pandemic

News /

2021 CT Teacher of the Year and Paraeducator of the Year both hail from Windsor school

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss