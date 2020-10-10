One dead, another injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead on Friday night.

Police say that officers are on scene of the shooting on Henry Street, where one person was pronounced dead and another victim was taken to Hartford Hospital with gunshot wound injuries.

According to police, the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

There is no word on the identities of the victims or if there are any suspects at this time.

Shooting incident on Henry St now a homicide investigation. One victim pronounced on scene, second victim at HH w/GSW injuries. MCD/CSD on scene. More as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/9HwFhR4oyx — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 10, 2020

Hartford police are also on the scene of a second shooting at 2006 Main Street.

The adult victim there is alert and conscious. There were no further details released in that shooting.

Shooting investigation, 2006 Main St. Adult victim, alert/conscious. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/djv2oaXCXS — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 10, 2020

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.