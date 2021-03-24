Hartford PD: Road closures on Sigourney Street, Albany Ave. due to shooting investigation

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hartford Police car_80606

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Sigourney Street between Homestead and Albany avenues early Wednesday morning.

As a result, that area is closed, as well as Albany Avenue between Vine and Edgewood streets.

Police said to expect delays and for the investigation to affect the morning commute.

No other details have been provided.

This is an active investigation. If you have information please contact us at 860-757-4000.

News 8 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

JCC in West Hartford hold remembrance ceremony 1 year after start of COVID pandemic

News /

Stamford developer setting up a whole new neighborhood around Hartford Yard Goats home

News /

Lake Compounce rebranding for 175th birthday, moves up opening day to May 8

News /

Non-profit 'Read to a Child' pivots during pandemic to continue helping kids learn literacy skills

News /

Worker who got arm caught in machine at South Windsor pasta factory freed, taken to hospital with severe injuries

News /

Woman injured, 18 shots recorded during shooting incident at Hartford event space

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss