Hartford PD: Road closures on Sigourney Street, Albany Ave. due to shooting investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Sigourney Street between Homestead and Albany avenues early Wednesday morning.

As a result, that area is closed, as well as Albany Avenue between Vine and Edgewood streets.

Police said to expect delays and for the investigation to affect the morning commute.

No other details have been provided.

This is an active investigation. If you have information please contact us at 860-757-4000.

