HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department has safely located missing 40-year-old woman Maria Luciano.

Luciano was reported missing on Dec. 15 by her mother.

At the time of her disappearance, Luciano was last seen wearing a red Nike hoodie, black pants, and gray glittery sneakers, and was last seen in the area of Collins St.

Police did not share the details of where or what Luciano was doing while she was missing.